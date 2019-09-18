Administration prepares to revoke California auto mileage standards
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is poised to revoke California’s authority to set auto mileage standards, asserting that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.
Conservative and free-market groups have been asked to attend a formal announcement of the rollback today at Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington.
The move comes after the Justice Department recently opened an antitrust investigation into a deal between California and four automakers for tougher pollution and related mileage requirements than those sought by President Donald Trump.
Top California officials and environmental groups pledged legal action to stop the rollback.
McConnell says Congress in ‘holding pattern’ on gun control
WASHINGTON — Six weeks after a pair of mass shootings killed more than 30 people, Congress remains “in a holding pattern” on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.
While President Donald Trump has said he would veto a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases, McConnell said he is hopeful there are other gun-related proposals that Congress can approve and Trump can support.
“I still await guidance from the White House as to what (Trump) thinks he’s comfortable signing,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters. “If and when that happens, then we’ll have a real possibility of actually changing the law and hopefully making some progress.”
Senate Democrats planned to speak for hours on the Senate floor Tuesday night into today to urge passage of background checks and other measures.
Green Beret dies in Afghanistan on 4th tour
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.
U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin died Monday.
Griffin was from Greenbrier, Tenn. He served as a Special Forces communications sergeant and was based at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington state.
Bymer said that Griffin was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan’s Wardak Province.
Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), said that Griffin was a “warrior” as well as a “respected and loved Special Forces Soldier.”
Griffin joined the Army in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.