Pavel wins runoff vote in Czech Republic
PRAGUE — Petr Pavel, a retired army general, decisively defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in a runoff vote Saturday to become the Czech Republic’s new president.
Pavel, 61, will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post. His election is expected to cement the country’s Western orientation following Zeman’s decade in office.
With all the ballots counted by the Czech Statistics Office, Pavel had 58.3% of the vote compared with 42.7% for Babis. Turnout was just over 70%, a record high for a presidential vote.
Babis conceded defeat and congratulated Pavel on his victory.
Radioactive capsule sought in Australia
PERTH, Australia — Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said Saturday.
Emergency services reported being hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors along 22 miles of a busy freight route to look for the 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters unit. It is believed to have fallen off the back of a truck on an 870-mile journey from the Rio Tinto mine in Newman to the Perth suburb of Malaga.
Emhoff visits site of former death camp
KRAKOW, Poland — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, said he was deeply moved by a “solemn and sad” visit to the former site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, describing it Saturday as an important part of his work combating antisemitism for the Biden administration.
Emhoff told reporters he would never forget his emotional Friday visit to the memorial and museum at the site in Poland, where he saw children’s shoes and human hair stripped from people before they were killed in the Nazi German camp. Some 1.1 million people were killed there during World War II, around 90% of them Jews.
“I feel a deep connection to all those who perished in Auschwitz,” he said in opening remarks during a roundtable discussion in Krakow on antisemitism. “I know many American Jews feel the same way.”
Taliban: Women can’t take entry exams
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban on Saturday doubled down on their ban on women’s education, reinforcing in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entry exams, according to a spokesman.
The note comes despite weeks of condemnation and lobbying by the international community for a reversal on measures restricting women’s freedoms, including two back-to-back visits this month by several senior U.N. officials. It also bodes ill for hopes that the Taliban could take steps to reverse their edicts anytime soon.
