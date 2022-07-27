Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades.

The Associated Press

