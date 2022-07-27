Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades.
The Senate needed 60 votes to advance the bill and the vote was 64-32. The legislation is now on a glidepath to final passage in the Senate, likely today. The House is also expected to take up the package this week.
The bill provides about $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for those companies that build chip plants, or fabs, in the U.S. The cost of the tax break is projected to be about $24 billion over 10 years. The bill also authorizes about $200 billion to enhance scientific research over the same timeframe.
White House: Korean firm’s $22B investment will mean new U.S. jobs
WASHINGTON — South Korea’s SK Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest $22 billion in the United States on industries including semiconductors, green energy and bioscience, which the White House said will create tens of thousands of domestic jobs while helping ease global supply chain snarls that have persisted during the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, met virtually with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and called it a “historic and pathbreaking announcement.”
It is “proof that we’re meeting the emergency in the climate crisis with urgency and opportunity and innovation to save the planet and create good-paying jobs,” Biden said.
SK Group’s investments will include $15 billion in the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, as well as materials and a testing and packaging facility, which will help address supply chain problems, the conglomerate said in a statement.
Doctor: Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden worked what might be his last day of isolating after his coronavirus infection on Tuesday.
Under public health guidelines, Biden has needed to isolate for five days as he recovers. He plans to test for the virus today and return to working in person if he’s negative.
“I hope I look as great as I feel here,” he said during a virtual meeting with South Korea’s SK Group.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a new note that Biden has improved enough that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine.
Biden’s symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.
Abortion clinic prepares for likely final day
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic’s relocation across the border to Minnesota.
Barring a judge’s intervention, the Red River Women’s Clinic will provide abortion services today and then shut down. Owner Tammi Kromenaker is building a new clinic in Moorhead, Minn., with the aid of nearly $1 million raised through GoFundMe.
Once North Dakota’s ban takes effect, the nearest abortion clinics will be in Minneapolis and Duluth, Minn., a drive of about four hours from Fargo, and in Billings, Mont., which is nearly four hours from North Dakota’s western border.
Indiana GOP narrowly advances abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republican lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters, who say the bill goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who say it doesn’t go far enough.
Indiana has one of the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade. Its debate comes amid an evolving landscape of abortion politics across the nation as Republicans face some party divisions and Democrats see a possible election-year boost.
The U.S. Supreme Court formally issued its judgment Tuesday in the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling — a step that allows some state trigger laws to ban abortion to take effect.
In Indiana, chants from anti-abortion activists, such as “Let their heart beat,” could be heard inside the Senate chamber as a committee wrapped up two days of testimony during which none of the more than 60 people speaking voiced support for the Republican-sponsored bill. Indiana Right to Life, the state’s most prominent anti-abortion group, organized a rally that drew several hundred protesters to the Statehouse, and the group’s president, Mike Fichter, warned that conservative lawmakers need to act or explain themselves to voters in November.
Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures soared to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon’s largest city Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, a region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Seattle hit 89 F Tuesday, with the mercury still climbing.
Oregon health officials say there has been an increase in the number of people reporting heat-related illness in emergency departments, and the number of those calling emergency services numbers for similar symptoms.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions.
Buzz Aldrin jacket sells at auction for $2.8M
NEW YORK — Buzz Aldrin’s jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.
The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale.
The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby’s.
