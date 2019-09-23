Police: 6 shot and wounded during fight
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say someone who was involved in a fight between two groups of youths outside a downtown Indianapolis shopping mall overnight opened fire and wounded six people before he fled the scene.
Police said Sunday that the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday along a street near a mall and several restaurants. They said three of the six people shot are minors and that two of the six were hospitalized in critical condition. The others suffered less serious wounds.
Police say investigators are searching a young male who they describe as a person of interest in the case. They say they don’t believe it was a “randomly targeted shooting.”
350-pound firefighter sues his colleagues
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A Long Island firefighter is taking his colleagues to court for what he says was incessant teasing about his weight.
The New York Post reported Saturday that John Munro filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against fellow firefighters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Hauppauge.
The nearly 350-pound Munro says he was called names like “cow” and harangued for taking up two seats in the fire truck.
Munro’s attorney, Joshua Frank, says that after his client asked for an investigation, somebody tampered with his rope and harness.
Munro is a volunteer at the Hauppauge Fire Department. He seeks unspecified damages.
The fire chief did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Truck wreck spills beer onto interstate
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A stretch of the interstate surrounding the nation’s capital turned into a sticky mess when a truck carrying more than 4,000 pounds of canned beer wrecked.
The Maryland State Police said the truck hit a sign and guard rail around 4 a.m. Sunday in Silver Spring after being forced off the road by a vehicle that changed lanes.
Authorities say the semi went slightly into the woods, spilling beer and cans onto Interstate 495.
The State Police says the truck driver was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.
The wreck prompted the temporary closure of lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop. WTOP-FM reports all lanes re-opened around 10:30 a.m.The Associated Press