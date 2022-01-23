Video shows struggle prior to teen’s death
WICHITA, Kan. — Surveillance video shows a Black 17-year-old struggling with staff at a Wichita juvenile center last fall before he died after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes.
Sedgwick County released 18 video clips late Friday afternoon of what happened before Cedric Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept. 24. He died two days later.
The release of the clips followed Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement Tuesday that the state’s “stand-your-ground” law prevented him from pressing charges because staff members were protecting themselves. He also said he struggled with whether an involuntary manslaughter charge was justified, but concluded it was not.
Award-winning
actor’s only child dead at 26
NEW YORK — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
The spokesman confirmed the death was a suicide. No further details were released.
Arizona Democrats vote to censure Sinema
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy.
Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted Saturday to censure Sinema, citing “her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy’’ — namely her refusal to go along with fellow Democrats to alter a Senate rule so they could overcome Republican opposition to the bill. While the rebuke is symbolic, it is striking given that only three years ago, Sinema was heralded for bringing the Senate seat back into the Democratic fold for the first time in a generation.
Sinema supports the Democrats’ voting rights legislation but steadfastly opposes passing it by changing or eliminating the Senate’s filibuster rule, which effectively requires 60 of 100 votes to pass most legislation.
Ice, snow hit Virginia, some nearby states
NORFOLK, Va. — A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region.
Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads and highways, which forecasters said are slick and snow-packed in the storm’s aftermath. They also warned of black ice, particularly late Saturday and early today as any snow melting on roads refroze.
“People should not attempt to drive in these conditions,” North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said.