Police in Pakistan storm residence of former prime minister; 61 people arrested

LAHORE, Islamabad — Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between Khan’s supporters and police, officials said.

