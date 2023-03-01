Freight, passenger trains collide in Greece leaving 16 dead, 85 wounded

TEMPE, Greece — A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.

The Associated Press

