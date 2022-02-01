California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — A veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot Monday when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect, officials said.
Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna was shot before dawn in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards told reporters.
Edwards said the death is his “worst nightmare” as a fire chief.
“My message to my firefighters is to be strong. My heart breaks with you but we will get through this,” he said.
A 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm, said interim Police Chief Jim Chraska. Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, he said.
Fortuna, 47, had been a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, Edwards said.
Dozens of police and fire department vehicles accompanied Fortuna’s body from the hospital to the San Joaquin County coroner’s office.
The flag at Stockton City Hall was lowered to half-staff in honor of Fortuna.
Moderna’s COVID-19 shot gets U.S. approval
WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators on Monday granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that’s already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.
The action by the Food and Drug Administration means the agency has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review of Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines.
The decision was bolstered by real-world evidence from the more than 200 million doses administered in the U.S. since the FDA cleared the shot in December 2020. The FDA granted full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine last August.
Public health advocates initially hoped the regulatory distinction would boost public confidence in the shots. But there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer approval, which was heavily promoted by President Joe Biden and other federal officials.