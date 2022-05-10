Senate passes Supreme Court security bill
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, ensuring the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.
U.S. charges former Haitian senator
MIAMI — A former Haitian senator is facing charges in the United States related to last year’s assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, authorities said.
John Joel Joseph made his initial appearance Monday in Miami federal court, according to court records. The Haitian citizen was extradited from Jamaica to the U.S. on Friday to face charges of conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. He faces a possible life sentence.
Joseph was arrested in Jamaica in January along with his wife and two sons.
U.S. to probe causes of death of tourists
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Samples taken from three tourists from Tennessee and Florida who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a lab in the U.S. to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened, officials said Monday.
The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.
“We really want to know what caused this,” he said.
He identified the victims as a married couple from Tennessee, Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, and a resident of Florida, Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64. Rolle declined to provide their hometowns.
U.S. calls emergency meeting on N. Korea
UNITED NATIONS — The United States called an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday following North Korea’s latest test of a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine.
The test was the latest sign of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carrying out a recent vow to speed up development of nuclear weapons.
The meeting is expected to take place Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions 5 people for IS fundraising
WASHINGTON — The U.S. announced Monday that it is sanctioning five people accused of fundraising for the Islamic State group and using the funds to help traffic children to serve as fighters for the organization.
U.S. Treasury says the actors are pivotal to helping extremists travel to Syria and other regions where IS operates.
Dwi Dahlia Susanti and her accomplices are accused of facilitating money transfers from Indonesia, Turkey, and Syria. Sustani used the funds to help smuggle teenagers as child recruits for IS.