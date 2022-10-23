ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers.
The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.
It said the Vatican was committed to “constructive dialogue” with China on implementing the accord and in improving bilateral relations “with a view to fostering the mission of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people.
The two sides haven’t had diplomatic relations since 1951, in the wake of the Chinese Communists’ rise to power.
6 feared dead in plane crash
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, were feared dead Saturday after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean just off the Costa Rican coast.
A flight plan filed for the small, charter plane listed Rainer Schaller as a passenger. A man by the same name runs international chains of fitness and gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit.
All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, Security Minister Jorge Torres said. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. At least one other of those aboard the plane appeared to be a relative of Schaller.
Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found in the water Saturday, after the flight went missing Friday.
At least 15 die in India collision
NEW DELHI — A bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people, police said Saturday.
At least 40 other people were injured in the accident late Friday in Madhya Pradesh state’s Rewa district, police said.
