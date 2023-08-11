Leqembi Alzheimers Insurance Coverage

This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. Several health plans in the U.S. will not cover the recently approved Alzheimer’s drug for certain customers, exposing those patients to thousands of dollars in potential costs. Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced in July 2023 that it will cover Leqembi shortly after regulators gave the drug full approval. (Eisai via AP, File)

 Associated Press

Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer's patients.

Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won't cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the $26,000-a-year drug as experimental.

