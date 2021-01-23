Ugandan troops in Somalia: 189 extremists killed
KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s military says it killed 189 suspected Islamic extremists with al-Shabab in Somalia in a “surprise, swift” attack that targeted a meeting of members of the armed group.
The army said in a statement Friday that its contingent of African Union troops in Somalia raided al-Shabab “hideouts in the thickets of Sigaale village” about 100 kilometers southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
The statement said the operation, including in other villages in the Lower Shabelle region, destroyed military hardware belonging to the extremists and resulted in the arrests of two al-Shabab commanders who were handed over to the Somali army.
Ugandan troops “did not incur any loss or injury, nor did any civilian target get affected,” the statement said, citing Brig. Don Nabasa, a Ugandan commander on the ground.
A spokesman for Uganda’s army, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, told The Associated Press that the Friday morning operation involved ground and aerial assaults.
It was not immediately possible to verify the reported death toll.
Syrian state media: Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state media said Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early on Friday, killing a family of four — including two children — and wounding four other people. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the claim.
Separately, the Israeli military said it downed a drone that had crossed into Israel from Lebanon. It did not say how the aircraft was brought down. There was no immediate word from the Lebanese side, but the militant Hezbollah group has sent drones into Israel’s airspace in the past.
Syria’s state-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the missile attack took place shortly before dawn when Israeli warplanes flew over neighboring Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the reports Friday.
Smugglers jailed for deaths of 39 migrants
LONDON — Four people-smugglers convicted of killing 39 people from Vietnam who died in the back of a container truck as it was shipped to England were sentenced Friday to between 13 and 27 years in prison.
The victims, between the ages of 15 and 44, were found in October 2019 inside a refrigerated container that had traveled by ferry from Belgium to the eastern England port of Purfleet. The migrants had paid people-smugglers thousands of dollars to take them on risky journeys to what they hoped would be better lives abroad.
Instead, judge Nigel Sweeney said, “all died in what must have been an excruciatingly painful death” by suffocation in the airtight container.
The judge sentenced Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, described by prosecutors as the smuggling ringleader, to 27 years. Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, who drove the container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, received an 18-year sentence.
Trucker Maurice Robinson, 26, who picked the container up in England, was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison, while haulage company boss Ronan Hughes, 41, was jailed for 20 years.
Nica and Harrison were convicted last month after a 10-week trial. Hughes and Robinson had pleaded guilty to people-smuggling and manslaughter.