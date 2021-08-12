Black Sea oil spill appears much larger than first thought
MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected.
The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.
Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered about 2,153 square feet, but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 31 square miles.
Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.
Russia issues new criminal charges against Navalny
MOSCOW — Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, part of a government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said Wednesday it has charged Navalny with creating a non-profit organization that infringes on people’s rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.
Officials alleged that Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was launched 10 years ago and has since published dozens of widely watched videos exposing the alleged corruption of senior government officials, incited Russians “to perform unlawful actions” by urging them to join unauthorized protests in January.
The 45-year-old Navalny was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation rejected by Russian officials.
Death toll climbs to 65 as fires rage in Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria — The death toll in fires ravaging mountain forests and villages in Algeria’s Berber region climbed Wednesday to 65 people, including 28 soldiers, as the president declared a three-day mourning period to honor the lives lost.
The Civil Protection authority announced the rising number of victims, up from 42 on Tuesday, including 25 soldiers.
Dozens of fires began devouring forested mountainsides in the Berber region of Kabyle, east of Algiers, the capital, on Monday, destroying homes, olive tree orchards and animals that provide a livelihood for the region.
Britain allows U.S. to expand appeals for Assange extradition
LONDON — Britain’s High Court on Wednesday granted U.S. authorities permission to expand their grounds for appealing an earlier U.K. court decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, where he is wanted on espionage charges.
District Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The U.S. government is appealing.
Clair Dobbin, a lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a High Court hearing on Wednesday, said Assange — who she said “orchestrated one of the largest thefts of data in history” — does not meet the threshold of being “so ill” that he cannot resist harming himself.
She said a decision not to prosecute or extradite an individual would require “a mental illness of a type that the ability to resist suicide has been lost.” Assange’s condition did not come close to being of that nature, and he has not made serious attempts on his life before, she argued.
Swiss ask China to remove references to ‘fake’ citizen
GENEVA — Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim at alleged U.S. pressure on researchers amid the pandemic. Chinese authorities and state media outlets have led an aggressive pushback against criticism abroad of China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Swiss Embassy in Beijing highlighted its suspicions on Tuesday with a Twitter post: “Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged (Swiss) biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days. If you exist, we would like to meet you!” the embassy tweeted.