U.S. says Chinese ship fired laser at American aircraft
WASHINGTON — A Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at a U.S. surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea west of Guam, the Navy said Thursday, acknowledging the incident more than a week after it happened.
The Navy said the People’s Republic of China naval destroyer lased the American P-8A Poseidon aircraft in an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and agreements. The statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet said the laser was detected by sensors on the aircraft, but was not visible to the naked eye.
“Weapons-grade lasers could potentially cause serious harm to aircrew and mariners, as well as ship and aircraft systems,” the Navy said. The incident took place about 380 miles west of Guam.
The Poseidon crew is deployed to Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts routine operations, maritime patrol, and reconnaissance in the Pacific Fleet area.
Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam
BOSTON — TV actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go on trial in October on charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California, a federal judge said Thursday.
The judge set the trial date a day after defense attorneys claimed that new evidence would exonerate the couple of charges in the college admissions bribery scheme that has embroiled prestigious universities across the country.
The famous couple will be tried starting Oct.5 in Boston federal court alongside six other prominent parents accused of rigging the college admissions process. Seven others still fighting the charges will go to trial in January 2021, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said.
Babysitter accused of shooting nephew while taking selfie
HOUSTON — A Houston-area teen was in jail Thursday after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account.
Caitlyn Smith, 19, was being held in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. Bond has been set at $20,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, Smith told investigators that she was babysitting her nephew Tuesday at her suburban apartment on Houston’s northern fringe. She took a 9-millimeter handgun from a compartment in a couch and shot cellphone video for her Instagram account of herself pointing the gun in different directions, finger on the trigger.
She said that after completing the video, she was having trouble removing the magazine clip, squeezed the trigger in an effort to loosen the clip, believing the safety was on. Instead, the gun fired, wounding her nephew in the abdomen.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the child was in serious condition but was expected to recover.
Judge: Military funds can’t go to border wall
SEATTLE — President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall, a U.S. judge in Seattle ruled Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court and some other courts have said the administration can begin diverting billions of dollars in military spending to the wall. But U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled Thursday that a case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson contains different arguments which are not covered by those decisions.
Rothstein found that diverting the money is unlawful because it would take money that Congress appropriated for military construction and use it for domestic law enforcement.
The $89 million was intended for a pier at Naval Base Kitsap west of Seattle. But it was part of $3.6 billion in military construction spending that Trump has tried to divert to build 175 miles of fencing in four states on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Washington attorney general said losing that construction money would cost the state $2.6 million in tax revenue over the next two years, and that’s enough to give Washington standing to challenge the administration’s plans in court.