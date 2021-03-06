Former State Department aide charged in Capitol riot
A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump’s administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol and assaulting officers who were trying to guard the building, court papers show.
It’s the first known case to be brought against a Trump appointee in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Federico Klein, who also worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign, was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat amid the throng of people in a tunnel trying to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, the papers say. Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where, authorities say, “he physically and verbally engaged” with officers trying to keep the mob back.
Klein was seen on camera shoving a riot shield into an officer and inciting the crowd as it tried to storm past the police line, shouting, “We need fresh people, we need fresh people,” according to the charging documents.
St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple’s baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said.
The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting found all three dead at the scene. Police also learned that a 1-year-old girl had been taken — the daughter of Roseann McCulley and the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.
Police believe that McCulley entered the home with a weapon and held the family against their will for hours before killing them and leaving with the baby. Police responded after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.
An Amber Alert was issued, and the baby was found safe with relatives just before 5 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the 1-year-old was taken to a hospital as a precaution.