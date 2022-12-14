Company begins recovering some oil from Kansas spill
TOPEKA, Kan. — The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy has recovered 2,163 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kan., about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.
The EPA also said the company has recovered 435 barrels from the ruptured pipeline, to bring the total amount of oil and water recovered to 2,598 barrels, a figure also released by the company. Each barrel is enough to fill a household bathtub, and the total spill was 588,000 gallons.
Last week’s rupture in Kansas forced the company to shut down the Keystone system, and it hasn’t said when it will come back online.
It was the biggest onshore spill since a Tesoro Corp. pipeline rupture in North Dakota leaked 20,600 barrels in September 2013, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. The agency’s data also said it was the largest spill on the Keystone system since it began operating in 2010, and bigger than 22 previous spills on the system combined.
Scientists say Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting.
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, drawing onlookers to take in the incandescent spectacle, and setting some nerves on edge early on among people who’ve lived through destructive eruptions.
Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
JEREMIE, Haiti — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday.
It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians with the USNS Comfort who were returning to the ship after caring for patients on land, said Lewis Preddy, a U.S. Navy spokesman.
All 19 were pulled back onto the small boat, which was then lifted by a crane onto the ship. He said the usual process is for personnel to use a water taxi and step onto a ladder to board the ship, but that the heavy surf made that impossible.
He said two people were injured but are expected to recover.
Preddy said officials are figuring out how to continue the mission while ensuring people’s safety. The heavy swell is expected to last until at least the weekend, according to meteorologists.
On Tuesday, several hundred Haitians protested the ship’s presence in the coastal town of Jeremie, yelling, “Down with the American people! We don’t want them here!”
ST. LOUIS — A KFC employee in St. Louis has been hospitalized after a customer shot him because he was upset that the restaurant had run out of corn, police said.
The shooting happened Monday evening in the city’s Central West End neighborhood.
Investigators said the man tried to place an order in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. He became upset and threatened employees when he was told the business was out of corn, police said.
The man had a handgun when he drove up to the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old employee who went outside to talk to the driver returned to the restaurant and said he had been shot, police said.
The driver fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon. The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
