ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
No other vehicles were involved in the Saturday crash, which occurred in the town of Liberty in Kittitas County.
2 die from injuries in Florida shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said.
Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said.
The department didn’t disclose how many people were shot.
1 killed, 19 others hurt in Indiana shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. — A “mass shooting” at a large party in Indiana early Sunday left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.
Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that “multiple” victims were injured, including some critically.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash in Ohio
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A helicopter hit power lines and crashed near an interstate in Ohio over the weekend, killing the pilot and causing a series of minor highway crashes, authorities said.
The Bell 206L-4 aircraft was flying near I-70 in Springfield Township in Clark County when it hit the lines and crashed into a cornfield shortly after noon on Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
5 people wounded in Michigan shooting
LANSING, Mich. — An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement. The five victims who were transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old.