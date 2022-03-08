Judge grants bail to Ontario convoy organizer
OTTAWA, Ontario — A judge on Monday granted bail to one of the leading organizers of the three-week convoy protest against coronavirus measures in Ottawa.
Tamara Lich was initially denied bail Feb. 22 after Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois deemed her detention was necessary to protect the public.
Lich’s lawyer launched a bail review, arguing that decision may have been tainted by the fact that Bourgeois ran as a candidate for the governing Liberal party in the 2011 election and said that her own community had been affected by the protest.
On Monday, Superior Court Justice John M. Johnston found no merit to those arguments.
But he said he did find several other errors of law in Bourgeois’ decision and added that the risk of releasing Lich could be addressed by new measures proposed by the defense. Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers and obeying an order to leave Ottawa within 24 hours.
In addition to agreeing to those conditions, Lich had to post bail of 25,000 Canadian dollars ($20,000).
U.S. releases prisoner from Guantanamo Bay
A Saudi prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who was suspected of trying to join the 9/11 hijackers has been sent back to his home country for treatment for mental illness, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Mohammad Ahmad al-Qahtani was flown back to Saudi Arabia, to a treatment facility, from the U.S. base in Cuba after a review board including military and intelligence officials concluded he could be safely released after 20 years in custody.
His lawyers say the 46-year-old prisoner has suffered from mental illness, including schizophrenia, since childhood. The U.S. dropped plans to try him after a Bush administration legal official concluded he had been tortured at Guantanamo.
With his release, there are now 38 prisoners left at the detention center. He is the second released under President Joe Biden, who has said he intends to close the facility.
U.S., 10 others denounce North Korea’s launch
UNITED NATIONS — The United States and 10 other countries on Monday condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch and urged the U.N. Security Council to respond, saying its inaction erodes the credibility of the U.N.’s most powerful body and undermines global efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The 11 countries — Albania, Australia, Brazil, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States — said they remain committed “to seeking serious and sustained diplomacy” with Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.
Palestinian shot, killed after stabbing 2 officers
JERUSALEM — A Palestinian stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday before he was shot and killed by police, the second such incident in as many days.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating two men in their 20s — the two officers — who were in moderate condition. The police said the attacker was critically wounded and later died.
On Sunday, police shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian after he stabbed an officer in the Old City. The officer was lightly injured.
Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Most of the attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups.
Israel says it shot down 2 Iranian drones
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Monday that it used sophisticated F-35 stealth fighters to shoot down two Iranian drones in third countries a year ago, providing details about the incidents, which had been under military censorship.
A military official who briefed reporters on the March 2021 events declined to say where the drones were intercepted or whether those countries gave permission for the use of their airspace.
Israel says Iran and its allies in the region are actively developing and testing long-range drones that can transfer ammunition, collect intelligence and carry out attacks. It says the drones shot down last March were carrying handguns and explosives bound for the West Bank and Gaza.
Israel fires missiles at Syrian military positions
DAMASCUS, Syria — Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital of Damascus Monday, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria’s defense ministry said. It was the first Israeli attack inside Syria since Russia, a key backer of President Bashar Assad, invaded Ukraine.
The Syrian defense ministry said Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria, adding that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.
It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.