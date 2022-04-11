District attorney in Texas will ask judge to drop murder charge linked to self-induced abortion
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman over a self-induced abortion.
Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, a community of about 14,000 people along the Mexico border, after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for allegedly causing “the death of an individual ... by self-induced abortion.”
District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office would move to dismiss the charge today.
“In reviewing this case, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,” Ramirez said in a statement.
Survey: Average gas price falls in U.S.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon as oil prices continue to “yo-yo,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday.
The price at the pump was $1.32 above what it was one year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey taken Friday.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.52 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $5.13 per gallon, down 2 cents over two weeks.
Thousands protest mandates in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people, including truckers and firefighters from across the country, gathered Sunday outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The crowd gathered at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the “People’s Convoy” were parked on nearby streets. Members of the convoy jammed traffic during a Washington, D.C., protest earlier this year.
Fire guts Home Depot store in California
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A weekend fire gutted a Home Depot store in the San Francisco Bay Area, sending up a huge plume of smoke and prompting orders for some nearby residents to shelter in place, authorities said.
The five-alarm blaze in South San Jose erupted around 5 p.m. Saturday and took about six hours to contain, with some firefighters remaining overnight to douse embers. No injuries were reported.