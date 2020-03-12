Tests: Virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
Their work, published Wednesday, doesn’t prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress.
“We’re not by any way saying there is aerosolized transmission of the virus,” but this work shows that the virus stays viable for long periods in those conditions, so it’s theoretically possible, said study leader Neeltje van Doremalen at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
For this study, researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of the new virus into the air, imitating what might happen if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way.
They found that viable virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
News agency: Iran VP, 2 Cabinet members have new virus
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s senior vice president and two other Cabinet members have contracted the new coronavirus, a semiofficial news agency reported Wednesday as the death toll in the Islamic Republic from the outbreak rose by 62 to 354.
The report by the Fars news agency, believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, comes as President Hassan Rouhani took control of the country’s much-criticized response to the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Authorities announced that there were some 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus across Iran.
The Fars story also comes amid days of speculation about the health of Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Jahangiri has not been seen in pictures of recent top-level meetings, raising concerns about him.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, Kuwait announced a two-week shutdown of the country while confirmed cases in Qatar jumped from 24 to 262.
China: Record low of 15 new virus cases
China has reported a new record low of 15 new coronavirus cases as other countries have become epicenters of the pandemic.
The health ministry on Thursday reported another 11 deaths, bringing China’s totals to 80,793 cases of infection with the virus and 3,169 deaths from COVID-19, the illness it causes. A total of 14,831 patients remain in treatment, while 62,793 have recovered and been released.
The hardest-hit province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan continue to account for the bulk of cases and deaths.
Thirty-three suspected new cases indicated a continuing retreat from the outbreak’s peak in China in late January and February.