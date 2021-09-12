Weather helps progress against California blazes
Improved weather conditions helped crews make progress fighting two massive wildfires in Northern California this weekend, but challenges still loomed as they sought to wrestle hundreds of miles of open fire lines under control.
The Dixie fire north of Sacramento had burned 959,253 acres and was 62% contained as of early Saturday, officials said. About 426 people remained evacuated, with those in the Old Station area ordered to flee earlier this week.
Roughly 100 miles to the southeast, the Caldor fire was at 218,489 acres and 60% contained, with about 10,000 people still unable to return to their homes.
The blazes were straining resources amid an intense fire season that experts say has been stoked by the interplay of climate change, drought and a buildup of vegetation in Western U.S. forests.
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees in Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry.
Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern coast of the island, bringing sheets of rain and sustained winds of 80 mph across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s.
The city’s streets were linked with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns. The City of St. John’s is asking residents to stay home do crews can clean up the torn branches, downed power lines and scattered debris.
Divided over talks with Spain, Catalonia’s separatists rally
BARCELONA, Spain — Catalan separatists held their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, trying to offer a display of unity despite the divisions in their ranks over upcoming talks with the Spanish government.
Tens of thousands waved pro-independence flags and wore T-shirts with messages for their cause in downtown Barcelona. People used face masks for the event, which went ahead after regional authorities dropped restrictions on the number of people who could gather with COVID-19 cases dropping.
There was a moment of tension when a large crowd pelted a police station with toilet paper, trash and other objects, prompting police in riot vans to roll in and clear them out.
Pope: Counter fundamentalist violence with schooling
VATICAN CITY — Unchecked poverty and ignorance help fundamentalist violence to take hold easily, Pope Francis said as he urged fellow religious leaders and others to counter the phenomenon by promoting schooling.
Francis made the call in a message to a four-day meeting that began on Saturday evening in Bologna, Italy, with the gathering aiming to foster understanding among religions.
The pope decried that about 5,000 people have been killed in places of worship throughout the world in the last 40 years. Francis called that an outbreak of violence “that exploits the sacred.”
The pontiff called for a joining of forces to “combat the religious illiteracy which permeates all cultures: it is a widespread ignorance that reduces the experience of belief to slogans.”
New time capsule installed within pedestal of Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at the site in Virginia’s capital where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down last week installed a new time capsule Saturday within the statue’s massive pedestal, after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule were suspended.
The capsule’s installation, which a state government official confirmed was completed Saturday morning, contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.
BAGHDAD — Explosives-laden drones targeted Irbil international airport in northern Iraq late Saturday where U.S.-led coalition troops are stationed with no reports of casualties, according to security forces and officials in Kurdish-run region.
Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service said at least two drones carrying explosives targeted the airport in a statement. It said the attack did not lead to any casualties.
Lawk Ghafuri, spokesman for the semi-autonomous northern region, said the explosives struck outside of the airport and dismissed reports the attack had impacted flights. He said the airport remained open and an investigation was ongoing by Kurdish authorities.
The attack is the first following a two month lull in drone and rocket attacks to target the U.S. presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq.
On July 8, rockets landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy. It caused material damage but no casualties.