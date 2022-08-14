CAIRO — A vehicle accident involving an overturned microbus in southern Egypt killed at least nine people and injured 18, authorities said Saturday.
The crash took place Friday when the passenger vehicle overturned following a tire blowout on a highway in Minya province 170 miles south of the capital Cairo, provincial authorities said in a statement.
The microbus, a sort of mass transit minivan, was transporting people from Sohag province to Cairo, the statement said.
China, Thailand plan joint military exercise
BANGKOK — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military today.
The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
The training comes as the U.S. holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.
LONDON — Thousands of U.K. train drivers walked off the job Saturday in a strike over jobs, pay and conditions, disrupting services across much of the country. The action was the latest in a spreading series of strikes by British workers seeking substantial raises to offset soaring prices for food and fuel.
The 24-hour strike by members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen halted trains on major routes, including the main lines between London and Scotland and commuter services around the capital.
