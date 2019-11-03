UAW president takes leave of absence
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers announced Saturday that President Gary Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption within the union.
The UAW said Jones requested the leave, which is effective today. UAW Vice President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president.
“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission,” Jones said in a statement.
The union is in the middle of negotiating new four-year contracts with Detroit automakers.
UAW-represented workers at General Motors Co. recently approved a new contract after a 40-day strike. Union members are scheduled to begin voting Monday on a proposed contract with Ford Motor Co., which Gamble helped negotiate. If Ford workers ratify the agreement, the UAW will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.
The FBI has been investigating fraud and misuse of funds at the UAW for more than two years. Ten people have been convicted so far, including union leaders and auto company officials.
Jones has not been charged, but federal agents searched his suburban Detroit home in August in connection with the investigation.
Couples’ bodies found on Texas beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple, investigators announced Friday.
The deaths of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, are being investigated as homicides, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said in a release.
A deputy on Sunday located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, the sheriff’s office said. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.
The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June of 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16. They said they believed the Butlers visited Padre Island.
The Butlers had set up their truck and RV near Beach Market 263 on Padre Island on Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said.
Assistant scout master charged
NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. — An assistant scoutmaster on Long Island has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy at several Boy Scouts of America retreats and meetings.
Nassau County police arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Spohrer at his home in North Bellmore on Thursday after an extensive investigation, the department said.
Police said Spohrer abused the boy during Boy Scouts retreats at several locations in New York state from January through November of 2018.
Spohrer was arraigned Friday on a second-degree charge of sexual conduct against a child.
26 bicyclists killed in New York this year
NEW YORK — An 87-year-old cyclist struck by a minivan in Brooklyn was the 26th bicycle rider to be killed on New York City streets this year.
Police said a minivan hit Yevgeny Meskin as he was crossing Ocean Parkway on a bicycle Wednesday. Meskin was pronounced dead at Maimonides Hospital.
Investigators said Meskin was crossing against the traffic light when he was hit. The minivan’s driver has not been charged.
City officials said the death brings the number of cyclists killed by motor vehicles in 2019 up to 26. Police say just 10 city cyclists were killed by vehicles in 2018.
‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets grant
MONROEVILLE, Ala. — The south Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.
The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.
The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.