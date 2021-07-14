Giant goldfish turn up in waterways
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Officials in Minnesota said they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.
The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Officials in the Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey.
On Monday, 18 additional fish were found. Some were 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds.“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” the city said in a tweet. “They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”
Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a startup company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.
The company uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, said founder Przemek Bajer. Wires electrify the water and the stunned fish float to the surface to be netted and measured.
In Burnsville, the fish were ultimately killed.
Baron Cohen sues cannabis dispensary
BOSTON — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.
The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases.
“By use of the billboard, the defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” according to the complaint filed Monday. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down in April, three days after Baron Cohen’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.
“Mr. Baron Cohen is highly protective of his image and persona, and those of his characters. Mr. Baron Cohen is very careful with the manner in which he uses his persona and his characters to interact with his fans and the general public,” the complaint says.
Baron Cohen and his California-based company Please You Can Touch LLC are seeking $9 million in damages.
An attorney for Solar Therapeutics said he was aware of the suit.
“Upon receipt of the cease-and-desist letter from Mr. Cohen’s legal counsel Solar immediately requested that the sign company remove the billboard in question,” Nicholas Hemond said in an emailed statement. “As there is an active case before the court, we have no further comment at this time.”
Ransomware gang offline, cause not clear
WASHINGTON — The Russia-based criminal syndicate behind a devastating series of recent ransomware attacks was offline on Tuesday, but cybersecurity experts said that it was premature to speculate why and that there was no indication of a law enforcement takedown.
REvil’s dark web data-leak site and ransom-negotiating portals were both unreachable, cybersecurity researchers said. The group was responsible for the Memorial Day ransomware attack on the meat processor JBS and the supply-chain attack this month targeting the software company Kaseya that crippled well over 1,000 businesses globally.
President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on a call Friday that he needed to rein in attacks from Russia-based groups and warned that the U.S. had the right to defend its people and critical infrastructure from attacks.
There were no immediate or public signs that the government had anything to do with REvil appearing offline. It was also possible that the group was laying low after the Memorial day attack, or switching methods “as we did expose them,” said threat researcher Ryan Sherstobitoff of SecurityScorecard.
“It could be that the server hardware failed, or that it was intentionally taken down, or that someone attacked their host,” said Sean Gallagher, a threat researcher at the cybersecurity firm Sophos. He noted that REvil’s public ransom-negotiating site was also down last week.
Spokespeople for the White House and U.S. CyberCommand, the Pentagon’s cyber arm, declined to comment on Tuesday.
“We have seen no indicators for either voluntary shutdown nor of any offensive steps from law enforcement,” said Alex Holden, founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security. “Right now, perhaps, it is too early to speculate, especially as REvil was building up their strength over the recent months.”
“There is always a glimmer of hope that Russia is finally doing something right,” he added.
Ransomware variants have previously disappeared as the criminals behind them retooled and modified their malware before introducing it under a new guise. That’s what threat analysts believe happened with a precursor to the REvil ransomware-as-a-service software called Gandcrab. It was the most successful variant over a 15-month run that began in January 2018.