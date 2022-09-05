At least 1 dead after float plane crashes
LANGLEY, Wash. — One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.
The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed and five others were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party in Norfolk, police said Sunday.
When police responded to a house near Old Dominion University around midnight, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot and several others injured in a confrontation between groups at a supper club in northeast Florida, officials said Sunday.
Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object on Saturday night, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized. The identities of those killed and injured were not immediately available.
UNION, N.J. — Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
