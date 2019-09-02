News in your town

Man killed in shootout with New York City police

Alaska villagers pay airfare in effort to keep out drugs

Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as U.S. envoy says deal is near

World news in brief

Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm

In escalating trade war, US consumers may see higher prices

Cutting it close: Florida's fate may be a matter of miles

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including 2 who help migrants