Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration in downtown Portland involving about 200 people Saturday night.
A march began around 9 p.m. and stopped at multiple locations. Some in the group sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop, KOIN-TV reported.
Police reported no violence from the crowd and didn’t use force or munitions, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Officers arrested 11 people near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, according to police.
Frequently violent protests have racked the city for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters want city officials to slash the police budget and reallocate money to Black residents and businesses. Some demonstrators also demand the resignation of the city’s mayor.
Thousands march in Berlin in support of refugees in Greece
BERLIN — Thousands of people marched in Berlin on Sunday demanding that the government do more to help migrants stuck in Greece, many of whom have been made homeless since fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp.
The crowd marched through the capital to the landmark Victory Column carrying signs with slogans like “we have space” and “Seehofer, be a Christian” — a reference to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.
A little girl held a sign saying “let the people in” while a woman waved a placard saying “People are suffering, Fortress Europe looks on — and cuddles up to the right.”
More than 12,000 migrants and refugees fled the fires, which the Greek government says were deliberately set by a small group of Afghan migrants to protest a virus lockdown at the Moria camp. Thousands have slept outdoors on a nearby roadside in the nights since the blazes.
Germany’s government said last week it would take in 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece. The move came on top of a decision to take in up to 150 unaccompanied children as part of a European effort.
The weekend demonstrators demanded that Germany do more, and that the government not block independent state or municipal efforts to take in refugees themselves.
About 3,000 people had registered to take part in the march, but police told the dpa news agency the crowd numbered in the “mid four-digit range.”
AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
WASHINGTON — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The letter had been intercepted earlier this week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.
The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.
The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.
A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.
In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.