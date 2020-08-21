Israel retaliates with airstrikes after rockets fired from Gaza Strip
JERUSALEM — Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territory’s Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. The military said it struck a “concrete manufacturing site used for underground infrastructure and tunnel construction, belonging to the Hamas terror organization.”
Tensions have risen in recent days as groups affiliated with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have launched incendiary balloons across the frontier, igniting farmland inside Israel.
Hamas is demanding that Israel ease the blockade it imposed when the Islamic militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. In response to the balloons, Israel has closed Gaza’s main commercial crossing — forcing the territory’s only power plant to shut down — and barred fishermen from its waters.
U.S. levels sanctions on 6 Syrian officials
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against six Syrian military, government and financial officials as part of ongoing efforts to prevent money from going to President Bashar Assad’s government.
“We will continue pressure against the Assad regime to compel it to end its attacks against the Syrian people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the sanctions were timed to coincide with the seventh anniversary today of the Assad’s government’s chemical weapons attack in Ghouta that killed more than 1,400 Syrians.
The State Department sanctioned Yasser Ibrahim, who is suspected of obstructing a political solution to the Syrian conflict. The Treasury Department took action against the Syrian presidential office and Syrian Ba’ath Party by targeting Luna al-Shibl, Assad’s presidential media adviser, and Mohamad Amar Saati, a senior Ba’ath party official. The U.S. accuses the party official of facilitating the entry of university students into Assad-backed militias.
The military officials Fadi Saqr, Ghaith Dalah and Samer Ismail also were sanctioned.
Greenland records record ice melt in 2019
Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet of water, a new study said.
After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattered all records with 586 billion tons of ice melting, according to satellite measurements reported in a study Thursday. That’s more than 140 trillion gallons of water.
That’s far more than the yearly average loss of 259 billion tons, said a study in Communications Earth & Environment. The study showed that in the 20th century, there were many years when Greenland gained ice.
This year, Greenland’s summer melt has been not as severe, closer to normal for recent times, said Ruth Mottram, an ice scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute, who wasn’t part of Sasgen’s research.
Global leaders urge release of Mali president
BAMAKO, Mali — Global leaders urged Mali’s ruling junta Thursday to release ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, two days after a military coup that has sparked fears that Islamic extremists could once again gain ground amid the political upheaval.
The 75-year-old Keita and his prime minister were being held outside the capital at the Kati military barracks as the United Nations and France, Mali’s former colonizer, stepped up their calls for a return to civilian rule.
Belarus opens probe into activists
MINSK, Belarus — Prosecutors in Belarus opened a criminal investigation Thursday against opposition activists who set up a council to negotiate a democratic transition of power amid massive protests against official election results that extended the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian leader.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has dismissed the protesters demanding his resignation as Western puppets, had threatened opposition leaders with criminal charges. Following up on his warning, prosecutors opened an inquiry against the new council’s founders on charges of undermining national security.
The Belarusian Prosecutor General’s office said the creation of the Coordination Council that met for the first time Wednesday violated the constitution.
“The creation and the activities of the Coordination Council are aimed at seizing power and inflicting damage to the national security,” Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said.
The council members have rejected the accusations and insist their actions fully comply with Belarusian law.
Germany, Israel launch combat exercise
NOERVENICH, Germany — Germany has welcomed military aircraft from Israel to its airspace for their first joint combat exercises in German territory, a milestone which both air forces praised Thursday as a sign of the intensive cooperation between the two countries.
“It was very emotional for us when, one after the other, the first Israeli jets arrived here in German airspace,” a spokesman for the German Luftwaffe said.