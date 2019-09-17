Authorities searching for driver who dragged dog to death
WILSON, La. — Deputies in a Louisiana parish are looking for a driver who dragged a leashed dog to death behind a car.
News outlets report a citizen saw the dog being dragged Sunday afternoon along Louisiana highway 68 in Wilson and called the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeff Travis says deputies have interviewed witnesses but haven’t made any arrests.Travis says the dog’s body was recovered. The sheriff isn’t sure what type of dog it is but says it’s a larger breed.
Travis says the department has received photos sent by people who saw the car.
Mom slain, bodies of 4 children foundOCALA, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say they believe they’ve found the remains of four young children just hours after their mother was found slain in Georgia.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children’s bodies after interviewing their father. The sheriff wouldn’t say where the children’s remains were found.
A warrant was issued for Michael Jones’ arrest early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.
Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn’t been seen or heard from in six weeks.
The children ranged in age from 1 to 10.
Knife-wielding man fatally shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police in Oklahoma City say a 28-year-old man was fatally shot by officers after he ran toward them with a knife.
Police Capt. Larry Withrow said Monday that Brian Dryer was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on the city’s northwest side.
Police said officers encountered Dryer wielding a knife and pacing back and forth along a street. Withrow says Dryer refused the officers’ commands to drop the knife and ran toward them.
Withrow says Sgt. Kevin Smith and Officer Jeffrey Owen discharged their weapons, striking Dryer. Neither of the officers was injured in the incident.
Dryer was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.
Teen football player dies after brain injury
YUKON, Okla. — A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school football player has died after suffering an apparent head injury during a game.
Yanda and Son funeral home says Peter Webb died Sunday at an Oklahoma City hospital. Funeral services are incomplete.
The Oklahoman report s that Webb, who went Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon, was injured while making a tackle and striking his head on the ground during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Strother Public Schools.
On its Facebook page, Southwest Covenant asked people to pray for Webb, who also played baseball and basketball and whose mother chairs the Christian school’s board of directors.