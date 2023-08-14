BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentines voted Sunday in a primary election that will act as a bellwether ahead of October general elections and give a hint at how eager citizens are for a change in a country that is suffering one of the world’s worst inflation rates.
The primary will determine who will be the presidential candidate in the main center-right opposition coalition in which Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is facing off against former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.
Whoever comes out on top will almost certainly be running against Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is facing a leftist challenger to become the candidate of the ruling coalition. Center-left President Alberto Fernández decided not to run for reelection.
Initial results were not immediately available.
Insurgents in Pakistan open fire on convoy
QUETTA, Pakistan — Insurgents opened fire Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.
There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it “strongly condemns this terrorist act,” urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.
The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence, but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.
The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.
Greece: 48 migrants safely rescued
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities said Sunday they had safely rescued 48 migrants from a rudderless inflatable boat off the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.
A coast guard vessel on patrol off the island sighted the boat Sunday morning, the Greek coast guard said in a communique.
The crew “carried out the safe evacuation and rescue of 48 foreigners, who were transported to the port of Mytilene,” the island’s capital, the coast guard said.
Explosions heard in, around Syrian capital
BEIRUT — The sound of repeated explosions could be heard in the area around the Syrian capital before dawn on Sunday, state media and Damascus residents said.
There was no immediate statement from government officials on the source or target of the attack. Similar incidents in the past have usually been attributed to Israeli airstrikes, with Syrian air defenses responding to shoot down the missiles.
Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion came from a warehouse storing rockets for Iran-backed militias, though it could not confirm whether it was an Israeli strike . The Observatory said it was still unclear if anyone was wounded or killed in the explosion.