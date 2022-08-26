Heavy rain makes mess across south
Heavy rainfall fell Thursday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and in the Florida panhandle.
Several flash flood warnings were issued, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation reported water covering highways Thursday from the central part of the state down to the Gulf Coast. Flowing water washed away part of a state highway in rural Newton County, between Jackson and Meridian.
The National Weather Service predicted the Pearl River near Jackson, Miss., will crest early next week at nearly the level it reached during flooding in 2020. Emergency officials said residents in low-lying areas near the river should prepare for the possibility of evacuating in the next several days.
In Alabama, vehicles traveling along flooded roads created boat-like wakes on low-lying Dauphin Island, a popular beach community off the coast, but police said the water was not deep enough Thursday morning to pose a major threat.
Flooding was likely across southwestern Alabama through nightfall, forecasters said.
Interstate 10 damaged by desert flooding
DESERT CENTER, Calif. — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer.
The newest round of flooding started Wednesday evening, damaging a roadway that was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.
Traffic in both directions was halted initially, but westbound lanes for motorists heading from Arizona to California reopened later.
All eastbound traffic was diverted until the California Department of Transportation managed to reopen one lane of the highway that was being repaired.
Officials recommended that people heading from Southern California use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.
3 states impose abortion trigger laws
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw most abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision, but Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced.
That deadline was up Thursday. A fourth state, North Dakota, had its trigger ban blocked Thursday by a judge who is weighing an abortion clinic’s legal challenge on grounds that it violates the state constitution.
Recall effort targets Colorado Democrat
DENVER — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans’ widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies.
Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to fight any recall drive as they look to keep their senate majority in November’s election.
The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed late Wednesday that it received the request and said, once approved, petitioners will have 60 days to gather voter signatures in Priola’s district.
