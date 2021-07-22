Liverpool stripped of World Heritage status
LONDON — Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization.
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted in a secret ballot to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. The committee said the projects, including a planned new stadium for soccer team Everton, were “detrimental to the site’s authenticity and integrity” and had caused “irreversible loss of attributes.”
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”
Anderson said the city would explore whether it could appeal, “but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.”
Last respects paid to slain reporter
AMSTERDAM — Thousands of people paid their last respects to slain crime reporter Peter R. de Vries on Wednesday, some standing in line for hours under a hot summer sun to get a brief glimpse of his coffin at an Amsterdam theater.
De Vries died last Thursday at age 64 after being shot on an Amsterdam street on July 6 following one of his regular appearances on a Dutch television show, an attack that sent shockwaves through the Netherlands.
Two suspects were arrested shortly after his shooting and remain in custody. Dutch police said the suspected gunman is a 21-year-old Dutchman, and a 35-year-old Polish man living in the Netherlands is accused of driving the getaway car.
Moroccan government denies spying
RABAT, Morocco — Morocco’s government has denied reports that the country’s security forces may have used spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group to eavesdrop on the cellphones of France’s president and other public figures.
The French prime minister said Wednesday that multiple investigations are under way into any eventual wrongdoing.
In a statement late Tuesday, the Moroccan government lashed out at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO’s Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians in multiple countries. The government threatened unspecified legal action.
French newspaper Le Monde, a member of the consortium, reported that the cellphones of President Emmanuel Macron and 15 then-members of the French government may have been among potential targets in 2019 of surveillance by Pegasus spyware on behalf of a Moroccan security agency.
French public broadcaster Radio France reported that the phones of Moroccan King Mohammed VI and members of his entourage were also among potential targets.
“The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the persistent false, massive and malicious media campaign,” the statement said. The government said it “rejects these false and unfounded allegations, and challenges their peddlers ... to provide any tangible and material evidence in support of their surreal stories.”
Sex Pistols singer calls TV show ‘nonsense’
LONDON — Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon said Wednesday that he’s “heart and soul” against letting the band’s songs be used in an upcoming television drama about the pioneering punk outfit, dismissing the TV series as “nonsense.”
Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten, is being sued by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, who want the songs to feature in “Pistol,” a Disney-backed series based on a memoir by Jones.
Lydon says the songs can’t be licensed without his consent, but Cook and Jones say an agreement dating from 1998 allows a majority decision.
During a hearing at the High Court in London, Lydon said the agreement had never been used and the band had always made decisions about its music and imagery unanimously.
“I don’t understand how Steve and Paul think they have the right to insist that I do something that I so morally heart and soul disagree with without any involvement,” he said.