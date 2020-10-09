News in your town

Germany's Merkel discusses virus surge in cities; cases explode around the world

Man featured on 'Tiger King' charged with animal cruelty

Justices say women can get abortion pill by mail, for now

Antibody drugs are no cure but seem promising for COVID-19

Young whales looking to dine flock to waters off NYC

Protests against new labor law turn violent across Indonesia

Trump, Barr at odds over slow pace of Durham investigation

Next Trump-Biden debate uncertain, but Oct. 22 likely

U.S. hits all of Iran's financial sector with sanctions

North Korea might show new missiles at weekend military parade

Brazil strains at quarantine as virus cases pass 5 million