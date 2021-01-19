Ugandan political party’s HQ surrounded
KAMPALA, Uganda — The opposition party of Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine said on Monday that police have prevented top officials from going to their headquarters in the capital, Kampala, as they prepare a legal challenge to free Wine from house arrest.
Police swooped in at dawn at the offices of Wine’s National Unity Platform, diverted traffic, and stopped people from entering, a party spokesman said.
Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was the main challenger in presidential elections last week that electoral authorities say long-time leader Yoweri Museveni won with 58% of the vote.
Wine, who took 34% of the vote, has rejected the official outcome as fraudulent.
Rescuers still seek those buried by quake
MAMUJU, Indonesia — Aid was reaching thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 84 people on an Indonesian island where rescuers intensified their work Monday to find those buried in the rubble.
Sulawesi island was hit by a magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday. Rescuers have pulled 18 people alive from the rubble.
Israel bans activist speakers from schools
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s education minister says he is banning groups that call Israel an “apartheid state” from lecturing at schools. The term, long seen as taboo, is vehemently rejected by many Israelis.
WHO blasts inequalities in vaccine rolloutGENEVA — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers’ profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that one poor country received 25 vaccine doses while over 39 million doses have been administered in 50 richer nations.
“The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure,” Tedros said.