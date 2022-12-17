Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A former commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army was found guilty Friday of arbitrarily detaining and torturing prisoners perceived as supporters of Serbia and murdering one of them during a late 1990s war for Kosovo’s independence.
It was the first war crimes conviction by a special court that was established in the Netherlands to investigate crimes from the conflict.
The commander, Salih Mustafa, was sentenced to 26 years’ imprisonment for the crimes committed at a KLA compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. He was acquitted of one charge of mistreating detainees. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Judge Veldt-Foglia called Friday’s judgment a “milestone for the specialist chambers” that could lead to “further reconciliation among communities in Kosovo.”
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN envoy
UNITED NATIONS — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
In a joint statement issued Friday, the U.S. actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
Jolie first started working with the U.N. refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”
Satellite launched to map world’s waters
A U.S.-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit Friday.
The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA.
About the size of a SUV, the satellite will measure the height of water on more than 90% of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify potential high-risk areas. It will also survey millions of lakes as well as 1.3 million miles of rivers.
Some sharks return to same sites to breed
Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say.
Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
The researchers published their findings in October in the journal PLOS ONE as part of the world’s longest running study of shark mating behavior. The research sheds new light on the way sharks breed and the role their environments play in their reproduction, said Nick Whitney, a senior scientist with the aquarium and a co-author of the study.
Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood
BERLIN — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 264,000 gallons of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured.
The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.”
Nearly all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the rupture died, the Berlin Mitte district government confirmed via Twitter, adding “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” could still be saved. Among the 80 types of fish it housed were blue tang and clownfish, two colorful species known from the popular animated movie “Finding Nemo.”
10 dead in France’s worst residential fire in yearsVAULX-EN-VELIN, France — Ten people, including five children as young as 3, died after a nighttime fire ravaged an eight-story apartment building Friday in one of the French city of Lyon’s poorest suburbs, local authorities said.
The cause of the blaze, France’s deadliest residential fire in years, was under investigation, including to establish whether it had a criminal origin.
Witness reports carried on French media described scenes of horror, including residents smashing windows to try to climb out of the building and a mother throwing her child out of a window to be safely caught by a person on the ground.
Despite a rapid response, 14 people were injured, four of them seriously, according to the prefecture for the Rhone region. The fire has since been extinguished.
LONDON — Three people remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after hundreds of people forced their way into a London concert venue during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake.
Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd trying to get into the O2 Brixton Academy. Initially four were listed in critical condition. Two less seriously injured people were treated at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police force said emergency services were called Thursday night after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.” Video footage shot by bystanders shows a crowd of hundreds outside the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.