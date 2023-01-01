Biden
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, after attending a Mass, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

 Photo by: Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — President Joe Biden opened the first day of the new year by watching its first sunrise and attending Mass at a Roman Catholic church in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Biden worshipped Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, where he has attended religious services during his past visits to the island of St. Croix.

