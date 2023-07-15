China executes kindergarten teacher who poisoned students
BEIJING — A court in central China said on Friday a Chinese kindergarten teacher who had poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed.
A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo said Wang Yun’s sentence had been carried out on Thursday.
Recommended for you
Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over “student management.” While other students recovered fairly quickly, one student, identified only by the surname Wang, died from multiple organ failure after 10 months of treatment, the notice said.
Spacey denies crotch-grabbing was ‘trademark’ pickup move
LONDON — Kevin Spacey denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his “trademark” pickup move as he got increasingly testy under questioning Friday by the prosecutor who accused him of sexually assaulting four men.
In a heated exchange that required the intervention of the judge, Spacey was asked about allegations he had grabbed a man backstage at a charity event in a theater.
“Absolute bollocks!” Spacey replied to titters from the gallery in the packed courtroom.
“Yes, because that’s exactly where you did grab him,” Prosecutor Christine Agnew snapped back.
“Really?” Spacey said as he looked up at Justice Mark Wall. “Did he accuse me of grabbing his bollocks?”
Someone said, “Yes,” and Wall told him to answer the question.
“I did not,” Spacey said.
Italians outraged after court clears man of groping
ROME — Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted “around five to 10 seconds.”
The teenager said the man came up from behind her as she was pulling up her trousers while walking with a friend up the stairs in a Rome high school, and slipped his hand beneath her underpants, according to court documents. Pulling on the undergarments, he then lifted her slightly in the air. He admitted to groping her in the April 2022 incident but claimed it was a joke.
A court in Rome ruled last week that the groping was “just a few seconds” and wasn’t sexual.
The verdict will be appealed, the teen’s lawyer, Andrea Buitoni, told The Associated Press.
India launches lander, rover
SRIHARIKOTA, India — An Indian spacecraft blazed its way toward the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface, the country’s space agency said.
Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, in a demonstration of India’s emerging space technology. The spacecraft embarked on a journey that is expected to last slightly over a month before landing on the moon’s surface later in August.
South Africa deploys army
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa deployed the army to help secure four provinces Friday, after at least 21 delivery trucks were set on fire in the past five days and amid concerns of unrest over a court decision that could send former President Jacob Zuma back to jail.
The deployment of soldiers came a day after South Africa’s apex Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma’s early release from prison on medical parole in 2021 was invalid.
Police said they had no evidence that this week’s torching of trucks was connected to the 2021 unrest or to Zuma, but the decision in Zuma’s court case clearly has put the country on edge. The truck burnings appear to have started on Sunday, the second anniversary of the start of the 2021 protests.