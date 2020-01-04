4 workers die, 20 hurt in Cambodian building collapse
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least four workers and trapping others inside, police said.
The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while around 20 workers were inside. By nightfall, 20 injured workers had been rescued, provincial authorities said.
Nguon Samet, deputy police chief for Kep province, said the building apparently collapsed when cement was being poured on its top level.
Recovery operations were continuing with debris being removed to try to locate any people still missing.
Prime Minister Hun Sen posted on his Facebook page that he would “depart to Kep province shortly to lead the rescue team, helping to rescue the workers that got trapped under the collapsed building.”
The collapse of a building under construction last June in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, killed 28 construction workers and injured 26 others, underlining concerns about the area’s rapid development and inattention to safety. The coast has been rapidly built up to cater to a booming tourist industry.
In December, a Buddhist temple collapsed while under construction in Siem Reap, home of Cambodia’s famed Angkor temples, killing at least three people and injuring 13 others, including two monks.
According to police, that accident also occurred when workers were pouring cement on the top level of the building.
Police shoot man after stabbings in Paris park
PARIS — A man armed with a knife rampaged through a Paris park attacking passers-by seemingly at random Friday, killing one person and injuring two others before police shot him dead, officials said.
The man’s motives weren’t immediate ly clear. A witness said he saw the attacker stab one man and that he appeared to select victims at random.
“We heard screams,” said the witness, who gave only his surname, Dia. Police fired round after round in bringing him down, he added.
“We heard a first shot, someone shout ‘Drop your weapon!’” he said. Then “there were several shots fired.”
Officials said one victim died and two others were injured in the afternoon attack in Villejuif in the southern suburbs of Paris.
Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers opened fire repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up.
Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast, 8 killed
ANKARA, Turkey — A boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean coast, killing eight people, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Friday. A search-and-rescue mission continued for about seven migrants thought to be missing.
A ministry statement said a rubber boat with about 15 people on board went down late Thursday off the coast of Fethiye, in Turkey’s southwest corner.
The coast guard dispatched three boats, a team of divers, a plane and a helicopter to the area as soon as it received word of the sinking. The bodies of eight people, three of them women, were recovered, the ministry said.
There was no information on the nationalities of the migrants who were on the boat.