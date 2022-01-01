‘Pooh,’ ‘Sun Also Rises’ among works going public in 2022
WASHINGTON — “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public.
A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s book and Ernest Hemingway’s classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights will expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022.
Poetry collections “The Weary Blues” by Langston Hughes and “Enough Rope” by Dorothy Parker will also turn 95 and enter the public domain under U.S. law.
The silent films “Battling Butler” starring and directed by Buster Keaton, “The Temptress” starring Greta Garbo, “The Son of the Sheik” starring Rudolph Valentino, and “For Heaven’s Sake” starring Harold Lloyd are also becoming public property.
And under 2018 legislation by Congress, sound recordings from the earliest area of electronic audio will become available.
Copyright experts at Duke University estimate that some 400,000 sound recordings from before 1923 will become available for public use, including music from Ethel Waters, Mamie Smith, Enrico Caruso and Fanny Brice.
Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed or sampled without permission or cost.
The long U.S. copyright period adopted in recent decades has meant that many works that would now become available have long since been lost, because they were not profitable to maintain by the legal owners, but couldn’t be used by others.
“The fact that works from 1926 are legally available does not mean they are actually available,” Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, said in a post celebrating Saturday’s “Public Domain Day.” “After 95 years, many of these works are already lost or literally disintegrating (as with old films and recordings), evidence of what long copyright terms do to the conservation of cultural artifacts.”
University unveils lighthearted banished words list
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The judges of a Michigan university’s cheeky annual “Banished Words List” have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” joke is lame.
The phrase topped Lake Superior State University’s, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, lighthearted list of 10 “winners” chosen from among more than 1,250 submissions of overused, misused and generally groan-inducing words or phrases.
“Wait, what?” irritated nominators who felt the phrase intended to show astonishment or disbelief is overused. The second slot went to another misused and overused phrase: “No worries.” Nominators said it’s dismissive.
The 10 winners were chosen from among more than 1,250 submissions to the judges of the cheeky annual exercise. The university began compiling an annual list in 1976. Past nods have gone to “détente,” “surely,” “classic,” “bromance” and “COVID-19.”
There are only three entries associated with the pandemic this year after it dominated last year’s list.
“New normal” is ranked No. 8, and nominators criticized its overuse.
“You’re on mute,” and “supply chain,” rounded out the list — a nod to our continued reliance on virtual meetings and widely reported shortages of consumer products ranging from computer chips to furniture.
Lawsuit alleges teen forced to eat pizza despite religion
CANTON, Ohio — An Ohio high school football player who says coaches forced him to eat a pizza covered with pepperoni grease in violation of his religious beliefs is suing his former district and the ousted coaches.
The former Canton McKinley High School athlete and his parents filed a federal civil rights suit this week seeking millions of dollars in damages and alleging violations of his religious freedom and constitutional rights.
The athlete says in the lawsuit that coaches were notified he doesn’t eat pork or pork residue as a member of the Hebrew Israelite religious faith, but that they ordered him to eat the pizza as punishment for missing an offseason workout — and indicated his spot on the team was at risk if he didn’t.
The coaches say the player chose to remove pepperoni and eat the pizza rather than an alternative food. They weren’t aware it violated his religious beliefs, according to a defamation case, his attorney and school officials. An attorney representing most of the coaches, Peter Pattakos, told Canton’s The Repository newspaper that they have statements from more than a dozen eyewitnesses that indicate the family’s allegations are false.
Canton City School District Superintendent Jeff Talbert said in a written statement that the claims in the family’s lawsuit are meritless and the school board will address them through the legal process, the newspaper reported.
Airlines trade group seeks delay in 5G launch
WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports, saying it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.
Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said in an emergency filing that the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry.
The group wants more time for the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety related to a type of 5G service called C-Band.
“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for numerous flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports,” the group said in a filing Thursday. Radio altimeters measure the height of planes above the ground.
A4A, as the group is called, said its 11 member airlines face the need to reroute or cancel “thousands” of flights, resulting in losses topping $1 billion.
The trade group’s general counsel threatened to go to court next week if the FAA does not respond to the group’s request for a delay.
The FAA said in early December that it will restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G because it could interfere with radio altimeters.