Boy shot and wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday inside a school in Memphis, Tenn., and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. The K-8 school was placed on lockdown and students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.
Memphis police identified both the victim of the shooting at the Cummings School and the alleged shooter as 13-year-old boys, Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. Both were students at the school.
The wounded child underwent surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was expected to recover, officials said. Crowe said the shooting took place in a stairwell. Video footage showed there were no other students in the stairwell when the shooting occurred, Crowe said.
The suspect fled the school after the shooting, but later surrendered at a police precinct. He was expected to be charged with criminal attempt of first-degree murder and taken to juvenile court, Crowe said.
Lottery winner drowns with ticket in wallet
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. — A Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet, police said.
Authorities believe Greg Jarvis drowned during an accident on his boat. His body was found on a Saginaw Bay beach last week, Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek told WJRT-TV.
Jarvis, 57, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he won $45,000 playing Club Keno, a Michigan Lottery game, owner Dawn Talaski said.
But Jarvis couldn’t immediately collect the winnings because he didn’t have a Social Security card, which was necessary to get the prize, Talaski said.
Jarvis was last seen at the bar buying drinks for friends on Sept. 19, but he still was waiting for a card and hadn’t received his money, Talaski said.
Police were called Sept. 24 when a body was found near a boat that belonged to Jarvis. An autopsy was performed.
“We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water. No foul play suspected,” Romzek said.
The winning ticket was given to Jarvis’ family.
Man jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
MIAMI — A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said.
Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.
“The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action,” American Airlines said in a statement.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident. WPLG reported that the incident did not cause any delays and all other passengers on the plane were able leave without any issues.
No additional details were immediately available.