News in your town

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving

EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks

U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

U.S. executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter, 2

Nation news in brief

AP source: Cuomo among contenders for attorney general pick

Biden: Cabinet picks from Obama era mean 'bold new thinking'

Kevin Bacon brings music back to venues for charity concert

'Carry On' and 'EastEnders' star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

Crisis-torn Venezuela a challenge for those in wheelchairs

Argentina's lower house approves bill legalizing abortion

World news in brief

U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks