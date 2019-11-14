Tensions rise in Lebanon as protests see some violence
BEIRUT — A man opened fire with a shotgun over the heads of protesters in a town north of Beirut on Wednesday. It was the second shooting incident in as many days amid nationwide protests and as tensions rise in Lebanon between supporters and opponents of President Michel Aoun.
There were no casualties in the shooting, which followed scuffles between rival groups from the area around the Christian town of Jal al-Dib. The incident came a day after a 38-year-old father was shot dead by a soldier at a protest Tuesday night, marking the first such fatality since the demonstrations began on Oct. 17.
Iraqi protesters say government is instilling fear
BAGHDAD — Iraqi protesters said Wednesday that an intensifying crackdown by authorities has been instilling fear and reducing turnout, but said they were remaining defiant and have called for people to return to the street in large numbers later this week.
Protesters said that many felt intimidated by cases of disappearances and arbitrary arrests and had stopped showing up to demonstrations, fearful of retaliation.
Car bombing kills 12 in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — A car bombing in Kabul during morning rush hour Wednesday targeted a private security company’s convoy, with officials later saying that 12 people were killed, including children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Clashes continue in Bolivia
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Renewed clashes rocked Bolivia’s capital on Wednesday as the country’s newly declared interim president, a second-tier lawmaker thrust into the post because of a power vacuum, faced challenges to her leadership claim from supporters of ousted Evo Morales.
A day after Jeanine Añez claimed the presidency, violent clashes broke out between rock-throwing Morales supporters and police in riot gear, who fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the large crowd of protesters.
Venice flooding nears record
VENICE, Italy — Flooding in Venice reached 6.14 feet above average sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded and 2½ inches lower than the historic 1966 flood. One death is blamed on the flooding.