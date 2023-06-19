Man stabs pit bull to death
NEW YORK — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.
The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.
According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.
No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.
Mexico rattled by earthquake
MEXICO CITY — The southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula was rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 on Sunday, but the country’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck at about 2:30 p.m. It was centered in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, about 81 miles east of the resort of Cabo San Lucas.
The National Civil Defense Coordination said, “At this time, no damages have been reported in the areas where it was felt.”
1 trooper killed in Pennsylvania
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — State police in Pennsylvania have identified the trooper killed and another trooper critically wounded in separate encounters Saturday with a gunman who attacked a state police barracks and was later shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle.
Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown was killed, police said. Officials said they haven’t been able to identify a motive for his actions.
5 dead in house fire in N. CarolinaBROADWAY, N.C. — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.
Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.
Family suing San Diego cemeterySAN DIEGO — Relatives of a late Black businessman who helped popularize Juneteenth in San Diego are suing a cemetery after his remains were reported missing from the family’s burial plot.
Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary informed the family that Sidney Cooper’s body and casket were not in the plot where he was supposed to have been buried more than two decades ago.
The lawsuit filed Friday seeks to force the cemetery to find the patriarch’s remains and compensate the children for damages.
Pakistan holding day of mourningISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast.
As many as 750 men, women and children were on board the vessel when it sank on Wednesday.
Sharif expressed his grief over the tragedy and said today would be observed as a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff.
Finland’s NCP picks ministers
HELSINKI — Finland’s conservative National Coalition Party, the winner of April’s general election, on Sunday unveiled its picks for key Cabinet posts in the upcoming government that observers say will be the most right-wing in the Nordic country’s recent history.
There will be a total of 19 ministerial posts in the new Cabinet, including prime minister-designate and NCP leader Petteri Orpo.
NCP is set to get eight ministerial portfolios in total.
The party’s vice chair Elina Valtonen, who is the also the vice chair of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee, is set to become foreign minister.