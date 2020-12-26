Parents of shot NYC officer: ‘Christmas miracle’ saved son
NEW YORK — The parents of a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life when he responded to a domestic dispute in Brooklyn called it a “Christmas miracle” that the bullet never cracked his skin, New York City’s mayor said early Friday as he blamed the encounter in part on rough times.
“We know that during the COVID crisis, we’ve seen horrible instances of domestic violence. We know that during the holidays, unfortunately, tragically, a lot of the worst instincts come out in some people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea pointed at the center of the bulletproof vest where the bullet struck the 27-year-old officer in the back to show how lucky he was that the shooting in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood did not end more tragically. A 20-year-old man was arrested.
Shea said multiple officers responded to 911 calls placed by a woman who said “get here quick, get here now” because her daughter’s boyfriend was threatening to arrive at the private house and “shoot the place up.”
Officers were speaking to the daughter when she pointed to her arriving boyfriend and “the next thing you hear are shots being fired,” according to Shea. He said he based his account in part on his review of body camera footage from his officers along with the 911 calls.
Shea said two police officers fired at least seven shots, but did not strike the gunman, who fled on foot in the residential neighborhood east of Prospect Park in central Brooklyn.
After a chase of one to two blocks, an officer caught up to the man and at gunpoint warned him at least 10 times: “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” Shea said.
Eventually, the man dropped the weapon and was arrested as he lay on a sidewalk, the commissioner said.
The officer, who has served with the police for over two years, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where Shea said he was “in a little pain but he is in extremely good spirits.”
De Blasio said that he and Shea spoke to the parents of the officer who was shot.
“The look of relief on their faces, unforgettable,” de Blasio said. “But also, they felt that this was a Christmas miracle, that their son is alive and well.”
He added: “Because our officer put himself in harm’s way, an innocent woman is alive tonight.”
De Blasio urged anyone in danger to call the city’s domestic violence hotline.
“Help is there for you,” he said.
The names of the suspect and the officer were not released.
Motorcycle Santa brings gifts to Missouri cancer patient
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A young St. Louis-area cancer patient’s Christmas celebration included the roar of more than 20 motorcycles, including one with riders dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The motorcycles came to the St. Peters duplex of Mia Bell and her 8-year-old daughter Chloe on the morning of Christmas Eve, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
They were there thanks to a 3-year-old charity, the Reindeer Ride, supported by a church motorcycle group, the Faithful Few. The group gives Christmas presents and about a year’s worth of household necessities and gift cards to families with children undergoing cancer treatment, and one year’s recipient then nominates the next year’s family.
Chloe was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in 2017. After some progress, she relapsed in June.
“We had remote school and COVID on top of this, so it’s a lot of stress,” said Chloe’s mother, who works full time in quality control for a home warranty company.
Chloe is undergoing radiation treatment and had to be hospitalized for seven days earlier this month because of a complication.
After about 20 minutes of gift delivery, Santa gave Chloe one she was allowed to open right away. It was No. 1 on her Christmas list: a Baby Alive doll.
2 children die in Detroit fire; mom, 3 kids leap to safety
DETROIT — A Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced others to jump from a second-floor window to escape, fire department officials said.
The Detroit Fire Department said the two children were found dead in a front living room of the two-story house. Three children and their mother were injured leaping from the upper-level window.
“It’s definitely a Christmas tragedy,” said David Fornell, a deputy fire commissioner. “Just horrible.”
The three injured children were aged 3, 8 and 10, and the mother was holding the 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped, officials said. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. Fornell said the mother and the 3-year-old were not seriously injured. They were all taken to a hospital.
Fornell said he believes the woman is the mother of all five children.
A cause of the fire was not immediately known. An official described it as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”
‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Some who mailed holiday presents weeks early this year found they didn’t act early enough as Christmas arrived with their gifts stuck in transit.
The U.S. Postal Service said on its website that it was “experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”
Austin Race of Grand Rapids, Mich., placed an online order Nov. 30 for a collector’s model die-cast of a NASCAR racing car. It hadn’t reached his father after the Postal Service passed through his neighborhood Thursday night, even though he was notified Dec. 8 that it was shipped by two-day priority mail.
His gift was in Opa-locka, Fla., the last time he checked the tracking number, about 750 miles south of where he ordered it in Mooresville, N.C. Race, 21, resigned himself to telling his father he will have to wait a little longer for his gift.
Joanna Goldstein ordered Christmas ornaments online Nov. 17 for her 10-year-old son’s soccer coach and her son’s friend. She figured it was ample time to arrive from a store about 80 miles from her home in Ann Arbor, Mich..
All appeared well Dec. 11 when she received a notice from the Postal Service that the ornaments had been received in Columbus, Ohio.
But then the package made a journey through distribution centers in Warrendale, Pa., Grand Rapids, Mich., and Lansing, Mich., before apparently getting stuck in Detroit.
On Wednesday, she received another notice that delivery would be later than initially anticipated. Her son was angry but Goldstein is taking it in stride.“I was frustrated last week thinking, ‘C’mon, get here,’ but now I am just sort of laughing it off,” she said.
She told her son the ornaments will hang on the tree next year and they will have a story to tell about the long journey they took during the pandemic.