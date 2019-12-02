2 people killed in London identified
LONDON — Three of the five people who were killed or wounded in the London stabbing attack were former Cambridge University students or staff members who had gathered for an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners, police and the university said Sunday.
The two dead were identified as Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, who had already been named by his family as having perished in the attack Friday near London Bridge.
The attacker, Usman Khan, was apparently attending the event and had returned for the afternoon session when he started stabbing people. Police believe he acted alone.
One of those who was wounded was a university staff member. The three survivors were not named. Officials said one was released from a hospital Sunday, and the others were in stable condition.
New team takes European Union helm
BRUSSELS — A new team of leaders took office at the helm of the European Union on Sunday, pledging to put the fight against climate change at the top of their agenda and foster European unity despite the likely departure of Britain from the 28-nation bloc.
Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen officially replaced Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, which polices EU laws and negotiates trade on behalf of member countries. The former German defense minister becomes the first woman in the post.
Former Belgian premier Charles Michel succeeded Donald Tusk as president of the European Council, meaning he will chair summits of national leaders and drive their common agenda forward.
Albania leader requests assistance
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s prime minister said Sunday he has called on the international community for financial aid and expert assistance to help the country recover from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed 51 people and left thousands homeless.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government was reshaping the budget to help deal with the crisis but that the country also needs international support.
“Simply, this is humanly impossible to do this (reconstruction) alone,” Rama said at a regular morning Cabinet meeting.
Suriname president: Verdict ‘political’
PARAMARIBO, Suriname — More than 1,500 supporters welcomed Suriname President Desi Bouterse as he returned Sunday to the South American country just days after a court convicted him in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents.
Bouterse dismissed the 20-year prison sentence that he received on Friday as he greeted supporters following an official trip to China.
“There is a lot of love in my party,” he said during a press conference held at a nature resort close to the airport, adding that the decision by the panel of three judges was unexpected. “It was clear that the verdict was political.”
6 die in Nepal collision
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Six people were killed when an ambulance carrying a dead body collided with a truck in eastern Nepal, police said Sunday.
The crash happened Saturday night near Haripur, a village about 220 miles from the capital, Kathmandu. A police officer said the crash might have been caused by speeding and a lack of visibility on the highway because of fog.
Siberia crash kills 19
MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials said 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.
Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident.