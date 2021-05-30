Afghan officials: Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 11 students
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan’s northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while traveling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous deadly attacks on Kabul university in November last year were claimed by the Islamic State group.
Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.
Kapisa provincial hospital chief Abdul Qasem Sangin said that doctors were among the casualties in Saturday’s minivan attack.
London teenager charged in shooting of BLM activist
LONDON — A teenager from south London appeared in court Saturday on charges that he was involved in the shooting of a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head last Sunday at a house party in southeast London. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Deriggs, who didn’t enter a plea, was ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 25. Deriggs is one of five people arrested in connection with the shooting early last week. The others have been released on bail as the investigation continues.
Johnson is a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party, which says she had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism. The party aims to combat discrimination, rising inequality and child poverty.
But police say Johnson appears to have been an unintended victim of the attack, which occurred during the early morning hours of May 23 when four men burst into the party and began firing.
Britain, like many countries, has faced an uncomfortable reckoning with race since the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed last May by a U.S. police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Black Lives Matter protests swept the U.K., with activists urging the government to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s extensive profits from the slave trade.
Indonesia releases 2 oil tankers
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya — were released after a four-month detention for illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters.
The two ships were freed on Friday, and their captains were allowed to leave despite being sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for not complying with shipping channel regulations, said Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency.
“They have been released conditionally. They do not need to be physically imprisoned, but they cannot commit the same violation in the next two years,” he said.
Iranian state television and the Petroleum Ministry’s SHANA news agency reported the MT Horse had resumed its mission and would return home after finishing it.
The MT Freya was also fined nearly $140,000 for spilling oil into the sea, in a verdict from a court on Batam Island in the Riau Islands south of Singapore, Pramandita said.
Iran has sold oil on the black market since then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in 2018 and threatened to penalize countries that bought Iranian crude. Iranian oil tankers turn off tracking equipment to conceal their destinations.
The MT Horse and MT Freya were detained in late January along with 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crewmembers. Days later, China’s government called on Indonesia to treat the Chinese sailors fairly, but gave no indication what their oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from the Iranian ship.
Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A large ferry with nearly 200 people on board caught fire Saturday while traveling to a remote island in northeastern Indonesia, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties, officials said.
The KM Karya Indah was in the Molucca Sea heading for Sanana, a port on the island of Limafatola, when the fire broke out at around 7 a.m. local time, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general. The blaze began 15 minutes after the vessel had departed Ternate, the provincial capital of North Maluku province.
Phone video of the incident provided by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed passengers and crew clinging to floating objects as they struggled in the choppy water, while the raging fire on the ferry sent up clouds of black smoke.
Wardana said all 181 passengers, including 22 children, and 14 crew members were rescued and safely evacuated to a nearby island. He said the agency’s rescue operation also involved local fishing boats that happened to be in the vicinity.
He said authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident, and that survivors told authorities the fire apparently started in the engine room.
Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands. Many accidents are blamed on the lax regulation of boat services.