Colombia will legalize Venezuelan migrants
BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia said Monday it will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently in the country without papers, in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities.
President Ivan Duque said that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally will be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are currently on temporary residence will be able to extend their stay.
The new measure could benefit up to one million Venezuelan citizens who are currently living in Colombia without proper papers, as well as hundreds of thousands who need to extend temporary visas.
Mexico’s president back after coronavirus
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his daily morning news conferences Monday following a two-week absence after catching coronavirus, but vowed not to wear a mask or require Mexicans to use them.
“There is no authoritarianism in Mexico ... everything is voluntary, liberty is the most important thing,” López Obrador said. “It is each person’s own decision.”
López Obrador revealed he received experimental treatments, which he described only as an “antiviral” medication and an anti-inflammatory drug.
The president also revealed that he twice tested negative in late January in rapid tests that are widely used in Mexico, before a more thorough test — apparently PCR — came back positive the same day.
Sudan’s PM adds rebel ministers to Cabinet
CAIRO — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle to add rebel ministers as part of a peace deal that transitional authorities struck with a rebel alliance last year.
Hamdok announced his new Cabinet, which includes ministers from the Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of armed groups, in a televised news conference in the capital, Khartoum.
The peace deal was signed in October in Juba after months of negotiations and gave rebels positions in the ruling Sovereign Council and the Cabinet along with 75 legislative seats in a transitional parliament the prime minister said would be announced in late February.
Hamdok said the new Cabinet was established as a “political consensus” following torturous monthslong discussions aimed at “protecting this country from collapsing.”
Mariam al-Mahdi, deputy chief of the country’s largest Umma Party and daughter of Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, was named foreign minister.
Gibril Ibrahim was appointed head of the Finance Ministry. He is the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, which is part of the Sudan Revolutionary Front.