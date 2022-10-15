California Daily Life

Catherine Pervan, with Our House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., talks about creating the life-sized Han Solo on Oct. 13, 2022. The piece is the bakery's entry in the downtown Benicia scarecrow contest. (Chris Riley/The Times-Herald via AP)

 Chris Riley

BENICIA, Calif. — Han Solo may be a hunk. But "Pan Solo" is a hunk of bread.

That's what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the "Star Wars" character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back."

