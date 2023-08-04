School Shooting Florida Lawsuit

Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Parkland, Fla. The group will tour the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls, shortly before ballistics technicians reenact the massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead in 2018. The reenactment is part of a lawsuit filed by the victims' families against former Deputy Scot Peterson and the Broward Sheriff's Office. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine members of Congress began a tour of the blood-stained and bullet-pocked halls at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, shortly before ballistics technicians reenact the massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

Few have been inside the three-story building since the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting. The structure looms over the campus, locked behind a chain-link fence for use as evidence in last year's penalty trial for the shooter.

