China’s daily virus death toll tops 100
BEIJING — China’s daily death toll from new virus has topped 100 for first time, with more than 1,000 deaths recorded, the health ministry announced today, as the spread of the contagion shows little sign of abating while exacting an ever-rising cost.
Another 108 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update. That increased the total to 1,016 deaths, well beyond the toll taken by the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS which comes from the same family of coronaviruses as the current deadly pathogen.
Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.
The outbreak’s persistence is dimming optimism that the near-quarantine of some 60 million people and other disease-control measures might be working.
More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.
Justice Department takes aim at sanctuary cities
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department ratcheted up legal pressure Monday on local governments over their “sanctuary” policies that hinder federal immigration officers, bringing two new lawsuits and launching a coordinated messaging campaign to highlight an election-year priority of President Donald Trump.
Declaring that law enforcement officers are being “put in harm’s way by these ideologically driven policies,” Attorney General William Barr said that the Trump administration is suing the state of New Jersey and the county that is home to Seattle over sanctuary immigration policies — municipalities that offer protections to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
The Justice Department said New Jersey is violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from sharing information about inmates who are in the U.S. illegally. King County was hit with a lawsuit over a policy that prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using the King County International Airport-Boeing Field for deportation flights.
“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s effort to confront the resistance of sanctuary cities,” Barr told an audience of officers at the National Sheriffs’ Association to roaring applause.
Turkey retaliates after Syrian forces kill 5 of its soldiers
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey said it retaliated Monday after “intense” shelling by Syrian forces killed five of its soldiers and wounded five others in Syria’s northern Idlib province, a marked escalation a week after a similarly deadly clash between the two sides.
The exchange of fire came as a Russian delegation held a second round of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss the fighting in Idlib province, which has uprooted more than a half-million people in the past two months. No statement was issued at the end of the talks.
The fighting led to the collapse of a fragile cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia in 2018. Turkey supports the Syrian rebels, while Russia heavily backs the Syrian government’s campaign to retake the area, which is the last rebel stronghold in Syria.
A U.N. official said the number of people displaced by the violence since Dec. 1 reached nearly 700,000, up from 600,000.
Mexican model rejects Weinstein accuser’s claim
NEW YORK — In the strongest defense testimony yet, a Mexican model on Monday denied a Harvey Weinstein accuser’s claim that she stood by and did nothing while the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted the woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.
“Never happened,” Claudia Salinas told jurors Monday at Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City, forcefully repudiating model Lauren Marie Young’s testimony last week.
Young testified that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom, where she alleges he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated. Once it was over, Young said she found Salinas standing outside the bathroom and shot her an evil look before leaving as quickly as she could.
“If I had done that, I would remember that,” Salinas testified. “I would never close the door on anybody. My name has been used in a disparaging way. Ms. Young’s testimony that I’ve heard in the media is fictitious and flat out untrue. Under no circumstances would I ever have anything to do with an assault on a human being. This accusation was a vicious attack on my reputation.”
Suspect in police ambushes charged with attempted murder
NEW YORK — The suspect in two ambush shootings of New York City police officers was arraigned Monday on attempted murder and other charges in connection with an attack on a police vehicle and later at a police precinct.
Under the watching eyes of the police officers who packed a Bronx courtroom, a handcuffed Robert Williams, 45, made his first appearance following his Sunday arrest, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, one eye swollen shut and a bandage on his ear.
Williams, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. He is accused of approaching a police patrol van on Saturday night and firing at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, and also of opening fire at the 41st precinct headquarters Sunday morning and wounding a police lieutenant before being arrested.
Williams was remanded into custody after his appearance and is due back in court on Feb. 14.
Prosecutors seek 7 to 9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges.
Stone, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week, was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.
Prosecutors said in the filing that Stone “decided to double — and triple — down on his criminal conduct by tampering with a witness for months in order to make sure his obstruction would be successful.”
Little Rock schools close as staff members call in sick
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock’s schools shut down for two days starting Monday after hundreds of staff members called in sick, though the local teachers’ union hinted that the absences are tied to ongoing complaints about the state’s control of the district.
The Little Rock School District announced late Sunday afternoon that it had canceled classes for the first two days of the week after more than 250 staff members called in sick. The 23,000-student district said the number of absences nearly doubled from recorded absences the previous week.
The decision comes after other Arkansas school districts closed because of the flu. Little Rock last week closed two elementary schools for two days because of a large number of sick students. Flu activity has been high in Arkansas and the state Department of Health says at least 36 people have died from the flu this season.