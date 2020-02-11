News in your town

Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease

UN warns of 'major shock' as Africa locust outbreak spreads

Revolution or realism? New Hampshire tests Democrats' call for change

Barr: Justice has process to take Ukraine info from Giuliani

National and world news in brief

Trump looks to 'shake up the Dems' with New Hampshire rally

More businesses reopen in China, but many people stay home

Amazon wants to question Trump over losing $10B contract bid

Oscars viewership plunges to record low

U.S. says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries

Official: Trump budget plan to feature sharp cuts to safety-net programs, international aid